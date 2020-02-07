Exclusive: Cary Elwes cast in 'mysterious' role on Katy Keene

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images. Inset: Barbara Nitke/The CW

It’s as you wish for Katy Keene.

EW can exclusively reveal that Cary Elwes has been cast in new CW series Katy Keene. The Princess Bride star is the newest member of the Riverdale spin-off.

“Cary Elwes has been cast as someone with an important connection to Katy’s mysterious past,” co-creator Michael Grassi tells EW. Katy (Lucy Hale) is an aspiring fashion designer living in New York City, chasing her dreams alongside her friends Josie (Ashleigh Murray), Jorge/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), Pepper (Julia Chan), and boyfriend K.O. Kelly (Zane Holtz).

There’s no further information on Elwes role or when we might see him show up in this heightened version of New York City. But perhaps he’ll introduce some shadowier elements to the series, which has thus far been positioned as a sunnier addition to the Archieverse following the pulp/noir world of Riverdale and the horror of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

“When were coming up with Katy Keene‘s point-of-view it was important for us to be aspirational,” Grassi previously told EW. “We thought of it as a big city romance, following this group of friends that haven’t made it in their career. They’re single. They are broke. But it’s also the most wonderful time in their lives because they’re together and they’re all chasing their dreams together.”

Elwes carries on an Archieverse tradition of casting 1980s and ’90s heartthrobs to introduce them to new teen audiences. Elwes first stole audiences hearts (and made them laugh) as farm boy turned swashbuckler Westley in 1987’s The Princess Bride. It catapulted him to fame, and he went on to star in projects like Glory, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and Bram Stoker’s Dracula. He’s worked steadily ever since, appearing in everything from the Saw franchise to Ella Enchanted to a recent appearance on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

But now he’ll bring his signature charm to the world of Katy Keene, which premiered Thursday on The CW.

Katy Keene airs at 8 p.m. on Thursdays on The CW.

Related content: