Billie Lourd played Debbie Reynolds' granddaughter on Will & Grace and fans can't handle it

By Rachel Yang
February 07, 2020 at 01:17 AM EST

Will and Grace

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

Bring on the tissues, stat.

Debbie Reynolds’ spirit was felt on Thursday night’s episode of Will & Grace, as her granddaughter, American Horror Story actress Billie Lourd, made a guest appearance on the NBC comedy.

Reynolds was a regular on the original sitcom, playing protagonist Grace Adler’s (Debra Messing) mom Bobbi in the first eight seasons. The legendary actress died in December 2016 before the show was revived in September 2017.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Tonight, Lourd played Fiona, Bobbi’s granddaughter and the daughter of Grace’s older sister Janet (Mary McCormack). In a description for the new episode, Will and Grace “decide to intervene when they discover Grace’s niece is dating a bisexual man” played by guest star Peter Graham.

Ahead of the episode, McCormack tweeted a photo of himself with Messing and Lourd, who’s holding a picture of Reynolds and Messing. “We miss you, Debbie,” he captioned it.

The show is in its 11th and final season, and it’s had plenty of other famous guest stars to end its run on a high note. Ryan Phillippe guest-starred on tonight’s episode as Jack’s (Sean Hayes) crush, and celebrities like Demi Lovato have also appeared this season.

Tonight wasn’t the first time Lourd paid homage to a family member onscreen; it was revealed this January that the actress portrayed Leia Organa — the character made famous by her mom, the late Carrie Fisher — in a flashback scene in last year’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Lourd plays Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix in the Star Wars films.

Chris Haston/NBC

Fans are already praising Lourd’s performance in tonight’s episode. “I’m not sure how Billie Lourd was able to do her grandmother’s voice without bursting into tears because I’m only watching it and I’m tearing up,” TV writer Danielle Turchiano tweeted. “Oh wait, she’s one of the greatest young actors of our time.”

Another fan used a sobbing gif to convey how they felt watching Lourd.

Dante Zuccaro said Lourd’s appearance was “something beautiful that I didn’t know I needed. Fantastic episode.”

See more reactions below:

Related content:

Episode Recaps

Will and Grace

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 10
episodes
  • 218
Genre
Premiere
  • 09/21/98
creator
  • Max Mutchnick,
  • David Kohan
Performers
Network
Complete Coverage
Available For Streaming On
Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com