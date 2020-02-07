Billie Lourd played Debbie Reynolds' granddaughter on Will & Grace and fans can't handle it

Chris Haston/NBC

Bring on the tissues, stat.

Debbie Reynolds’ spirit was felt on Thursday night’s episode of Will & Grace, as her granddaughter, American Horror Story actress Billie Lourd, made a guest appearance on the NBC comedy.

Reynolds was a regular on the original sitcom, playing protagonist Grace Adler’s (Debra Messing) mom Bobbi in the first eight seasons. The legendary actress died in December 2016 before the show was revived in September 2017.

Tonight, Lourd played Fiona, Bobbi’s granddaughter and the daughter of Grace’s older sister Janet (Mary McCormack). In a description for the new episode, Will and Grace “decide to intervene when they discover Grace’s niece is dating a bisexual man” played by guest star Peter Graham.

Ahead of the episode, McCormack tweeted a photo of himself with Messing and Lourd, who’s holding a picture of Reynolds and Messing. “We miss you, Debbie,” he captioned it.

The show is in its 11th and final season, and it’s had plenty of other famous guest stars to end its run on a high note. Ryan Phillippe guest-starred on tonight’s episode as Jack’s (Sean Hayes) crush, and celebrities like Demi Lovato have also appeared this season.

Tonight wasn’t the first time Lourd paid homage to a family member onscreen; it was revealed this January that the actress portrayed Leia Organa — the character made famous by her mom, the late Carrie Fisher — in a flashback scene in last year’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Lourd plays Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix in the Star Wars films.

Fans are already praising Lourd’s performance in tonight’s episode. “I’m not sure how Billie Lourd was able to do her grandmother’s voice without bursting into tears because I’m only watching it and I’m tearing up,” TV writer Danielle Turchiano tweeted. “Oh wait, she’s one of the greatest young actors of our time.”

I'm not sure how Billie Lourd was able to do her grandmother's voice without bursting into tears because I'm only watching it and I'm tearing up. #WillAndGrace Oh wait, she's one of the greatest young actors of our time. — Danielle Turchiano (@danielletbd) February 7, 2020

Another fan used a sobbing gif to convey how they felt watching Lourd.

Dante Zuccaro said Lourd’s appearance was “something beautiful that I didn’t know I needed. Fantastic episode.”

The late Debbie Reynolds’ granddaughter Billie Lourd, playing her character’s granddaughter on Will & Grace, is something beautiful that I didn’t know I needed. Fantastic episode. https://t.co/XOWnWqhl2e — Dante Zuccaro (@dante_zuccaro) February 7, 2020

See more reactions below:

I love how the universe works. Billie Lourd is playing her real life grandmother Debbie Reynolds’ fictional granddaughter #WillAndGrace. — Jordan (@TVTalkWithJWalk) February 7, 2020

I am CRYING. Billie Adler's granddaughter is Billie Lourd. #WillAndGrace — Jocelyn Dee (@jocelyn528) February 7, 2020

Yes we do and may i say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree #BillieLourd #WillandGrace ❤ #Adler 🔥❤ pic.twitter.com/nxRzi4F1NR — linda🇨🇦mcgowan🍁 (@linmcgowan) February 7, 2020

