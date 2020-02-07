Vampire Diaries favorite Kayla Ewell to play vampiric Batwoman villain Nocturna

Batwoman type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

Kayla Ewell is getting a second chance at life as a vampire on Batwoman.

EW has confirmed that The Vampire Diaries alum will play the vampiric DC Comics villain Nocturna in the freshman superhero drama’s 13th episode, titled “Drink Me” and airing Feb. 23.

Created in the ’80s, Nocturna was initially introduced as a thief who had a pale skin and light sensitivity after an accident, and eventually became one of Bruce Wayne’s love interests; however, in DC Comics’ 2011 New 52 reboot, the character was reintroduced as a vampire and one of Batwoman’s villains. Nocturna and Kate entered into a romantic relationship during a 2014-2015 arc, which was controversial because hypnosis and mind-control were involved, raising issues of consent. Just this week, Noctruna popped up in a Batwoman one-shot included in DC’s Valentine’s Day special Crimes of Passion.

In Batwoman‘s take, the alluring and seductive villain preys on the beautiful people of Gotham to sustain her need for human blood caused by a rare disease. In fact, a mid-season promo release in January showed Nocturna taking a bite out of one unlucky Gothamite. Up until now, Batwoman has favored more grounded villains (except for in the recently concluded crossover), but Nocturna seems like somewhat of a departure from that trend. Check out an exclusive look at her below:

Image zoom Michael Courtney/The CW

For The CW audiences, Ewell is fondly remembered for being The Vampire Diaries‘ first major shocking death. Her character, bad girl Vicki Donovan, was transformed into a vampire and killed off shortly thereafter. Furthermore, she isn’t the only Vampire Diaries alum dropping by Batwoman this season, because Paul Wesley will direct the 17th episode.

Here’s the full logline for “Drink Me,” written by Jerry Shandy and directed by Dermott Downs: “BEING A HERO IS DRAINING – A new villain sinks her teeth into Gotham and The Hold Up opens in grand fashion. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) reluctantly requests that Batwoman (Ruby Rose) keep her distance knowing their interactions could compromise her career.”

Batwoman returns with new episodes Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. on The CW.

This post has been updated with new information.

Related content: