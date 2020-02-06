Watch exclusive first trailer for Amazon's global cocaine drama ZeroZeroZero

Amazon is about to take viewers on a trip around the globe — and it’s all thanks to cocaine.

EW has your exclusive first look at ZeroZeroZero, a new limited series based on the best-selling book by Roberto Saviano about the cocaine industry and how it impacts the global economy. The fictional one-hour crime drama was filmed on location in Mexico, Italy, Senegal, Morocco, and the U.S. It follows the journey of a massive cocaine shipment from the Mexican cartels handling production to the Italian crime syndicates that distribute it to the American businesses controlling the money the market produces.

If that sounds too big picture for you, don’t worry — ZeroZeroZero breaks it down into smaller human stories by following the drug’s buyers, sellers, and brokers. One of those tales stars Dane DeHaan as Chris Lynwood, the son of shipping magnate Edward Lynwood (Gabriel Byrne), who’s responsible for transporting the massive shipment of cocaine. “Early on in the series, my world is turned upside down and I have to step up in the family business and oversee the transport of this shipment of cocaine,” DeHaan tells EW. “That’s really the start of the series, as it becomes about the worldwide dynamics of the international cocaine industry and everybody that’s involved and the effect it has on the economy.”

Chris’ older sister Emma (Andrea Riseborough) is usually the one to help her father with the seedier side of their business, but soon Chris is forced to step up and travel with the shipment of cocaine, unaware that a massive power struggle is about to break out between all the branches of the cocaine trade — threatening the lives of everyone involved.

“I go along with the cocaine as it’s being transported across the Atlantic so I’m really put right in the center of it. What seems like the safest bet of being in charge of the shipment gets turned on its head,” DeHaan says. “I go through a huge journey of trying to get this shipment from one place to another, I get tested in impossible situations in foreign lands. You see my character show ingenuity and a growing confidence in an effort to get this cocaine from one place to another safely in order to save our family’s business.”

Riseborough warns that ZeroZeroZero is going to blow any preconceived notions you might have about how the drug trade works out of the water.

“I’ve watched some documentary films on the narcotics trade, but really all of my perceptions were shaken in quite a big way [while filming this series],” she says. “You see every single step from where it’s resourced, its travel all over the world, every individual who makes money or dies because of it, all the way to some Upper East Side bar. It’s mind-blowing to imagine this powder that so many people have access to, where it’s been and who it’s been touched by. I thought I had an idea of what it would be like but I really didn’t. The number of families, children, people all over the world who are affected by the cargo of this substance is astounding.”

Created by Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Gomorrah) and head writers Leonardo Fasoli (Gomorrah) and Mauricio Katz (The Bridge), ZeroZeroZero also stars an international cast from Mexico and Europe, including Harold Torres (González: falsos profetas, Sin Nombre) as Manuel Contreras, Giuseppe De Domenico (Euphoria) as Stefano La Piana, Adriano Chiaramida (Romanzo Criminale — La Serie) as Don Minu, Noé Hernández (We Are the Flesh, Sin Nombre) as Varas, Tchéky Karyo (Nikita, A Gang Story) as François Salvage, Francesco Colella (Made in Italy, Piuma) as Italo Curtiga, and Claudia Pineda (Hasta Que Te Conocí, Dogma) as La Chiquita.

Check out the exclusive first trailer for ZeroZeroZero above. The eight-episode limited series debuts Friday, March 6 on Amazon Prime Video.

