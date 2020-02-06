FX's Y: The Last Man adaptation is recasting star Barry Keoghan

Macall Polay/FX

FX’s long-awaited series Y has hit another roadblock. EW has confirmed that the project is currently recasting its protagonist, Yorick Brown. Dunkirk star Barry Keoghan was cast in the role in 2018, but will not continue with the show.

Y is based on the award-winning comic Y: The Last Man, by writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Pia Guerra. It takes place in a post-apocalyptic America after a mysterious plague wipes out nearly every mammal with a Y chromosome on the planet — two of the few exceptions being Yorick and his pet monkey, Ampersand. In order to survive this new world and also find answers about what happened, Yorick must team up with a wide array of women, including his mother, U.S. Senator Jennifer Brown (Diane Lane), and highly trained spy Agent 355 (Lashana Lynch). Imogen Poots, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, and Amber Tamblyn are also set to star in the adaptation.

This recasting marks the second major shakeup to Y in as many years. Last April, original showrunners Michael Green (Logan, Blade Runner 2049) and Aïda Mashaka Croal (Luke Cage) departed the show, and were eventually replaced by Eliza Clark (Animal Kingdom). At that time the show was set for a 2020 debut, and according to FX the recasting process is not anticipated to push back that time frame.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

