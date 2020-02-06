What to Watch on Thursday: Holt's on patrol in two-episode Brooklyn Nine-Nine season premiere

Image zoom

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Season Premiere

Nine-Nine! The NBC cop comedy returns for a seventh season on the beat, which is exactly where Captain Holt can be found. Thanks to his arch-nemesis, Commissioner Wuntch (Krya Sedgwick), Holt is forced to be a street cop for a year, resulting in awkward dynamics, a new captain (Hong Chau), and die-hard laughs. —Derek Lawrence

Katy Keene

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Series Debut

The Archie-verse trades Riverdale and Greendale for the Big Apple with this spin-off, which follows aspiring fashion designer Katy (Lucy Hale) and her pals, including Riverdale’s Josie (Ashleigh Murray), as they pursue their dreams in the New York. “Katy Keene is stepping out of the noir shadows of Riverdale and into the spotlight,” says co-creator Michael Grassi. “We’re entering worlds like fashion, music, Broadway, drag. It’s a show about dreamers.” —Maureen Lee Lenker

Briarpatch

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on USA

Series Debut

Rosario Dawson is ready to keep you guessing. In USA’s new anthology series (based on Ross Thomas’ novel), the charming actress stars as D.C. fixer Allegra Dill, who returns to her quirky hometown to solve the murder of her cop sister. “It’s a very particular type of storytelling, and there’s a particular cadence; it feels like that gumshoe-ish, noir-ish kind of world,” Dawson recently told EW. “When we did the first screening, it was really exciting to see people get that. Like, ‘Oh, she comes off like a Humphrey Bogart character.'” And with season 1 promising to be close-ended, what can Dawson say of the ending? “I’d be very surprised if anyone who hasn’t read the book is able to figure out where it’s going…It definitely hits some nerves.” —Derek Lawrence

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Station 19 — ABC

Last Man Standing — Fox

grown-ish — Freeform

Young Sheldon — CBS

InstaPsycho — Lifetime Movie Network



8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (timeslot premiere) — NBC

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay — Freeform

Outmatched — Fox

The Unicorn — CBS

9 p.m.

30 for 30: Vick (Part 2) — ESPN

The Bold Type — Freeform

Deputy — Fox

Project Runway — Bravo

Mom — CBS

The Sinner (season premiere) — USA

Will & Grace — NBC

Grey’s Anatomy — ABC



9:30 p.m.

Carol’s Second Act — CBS

Indebted (series debut) — NBC

10 p.m.

Law & Order: SVU — NBC

A Million Little Things — ABC

Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Hip Hop Edition (season premiere) — WEtv

Tommy (series debut) — CBS

Streaming

Interrogation (true crime series debut) — CBS All Access

Star Trek: Picard — CBS All Access

Tell Me a Story (season finale) — CBS All Access

*times are ET and subject to change