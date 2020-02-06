What to Watch on Thursday: Holt's on patrol in two-episode Brooklyn Nine-Nine season premiere

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC
Season Premiere
Nine-Nine! The NBC cop comedy returns for a seventh season on the beat, which is exactly where Captain Holt can be found. Thanks to his arch-nemesis, Commissioner Wuntch (Krya Sedgwick), Holt is forced to be a street cop for a year, resulting in awkward dynamics, a new captain (Hong Chau), and die-hard laughs. —Derek Lawrence
Related content:
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine renewed for season 8
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine launches six-part podcast series
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars talk the return of the Jimmy Jab Games and more season 7 teasers
Katy Keene
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW
Series Debut
The Archie-verse trades Riverdale and Greendale for the Big Apple with this spin-off, which follows aspiring fashion designer Katy (Lucy Hale) and her pals, including Riverdale’s Josie (Ashleigh Murray), as they pursue their dreams in the New York. “Katy Keene is stepping out of the noir shadows of Riverdale and into the spotlight,” says co-creator Michael Grassi. “We’re entering worlds like fashion, music, Broadway, drag. It’s a show about dreamers.” —Maureen Lee Lenker
Related content:
- Katy Keene creators break down ‘aspirational’ new show — and get a sneak peek of the premiere
- Lucy Hale and Katy Keene costume designer Jenn Rogien on the fab four’s style
- Lucy Hale to guest-star on Riverdale for Katy Keene crossover episode
Briarpatch
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on USA
Series Debut
Rosario Dawson is ready to keep you guessing. In USA’s new anthology series (based on Ross Thomas’ novel), the charming actress stars as D.C. fixer Allegra Dill, who returns to her quirky hometown to solve the murder of her cop sister. “It’s a very particular type of storytelling, and there’s a particular cadence; it feels like that gumshoe-ish, noir-ish kind of world,” Dawson recently told EW. “When we did the first screening, it was really exciting to see people get that. Like, ‘Oh, she comes off like a Humphrey Bogart character.'” And with season 1 promising to be close-ended, what can Dawson say of the ending? “I’d be very surprised if anyone who hasn’t read the book is able to figure out where it’s going…It definitely hits some nerves.” —Derek Lawrence
Related content:
- Rosario Dawson is finally taking the lead with Briarpatch: ‘I’ve never done anything like this’
- Rosario Dawson spills on making out with Woody Harrelson for Zombieland: Double Tap
- The Sinner season 3 premiere uncovered in new trailer
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Station 19 — ABC
Last Man Standing — Fox
grown-ish — Freeform
Young Sheldon — CBS
InstaPsycho — Lifetime Movie Network
8:30 p.m.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (timeslot premiere) — NBC
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay — Freeform
Outmatched — Fox
The Unicorn — CBS
9 p.m.
30 for 30: Vick (Part 2) — ESPN
The Bold Type — Freeform
Deputy — Fox
Project Runway — Bravo
Mom — CBS
The Sinner (season premiere) — USA
Will & Grace — NBC
Grey’s Anatomy — ABC
9:30 p.m.
Carol’s Second Act — CBS
Indebted (series debut) — NBC
10 p.m.
Law & Order: SVU — NBC
A Million Little Things — ABC
Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Hip Hop Edition (season premiere) — WEtv
Tommy (series debut) — CBS
Streaming
Interrogation (true crime series debut) — CBS All Access
Star Trek: Picard — CBS All Access
Tell Me a Story (season finale) — CBS All Access
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments