America’s Got Talent meets The Hunger Games in Hulu’s new sci-fi hip-hop series Utopia Falls, and EW has an exclusive look at the first trailer.

The video takes us 300 years into the future to New Babyl, the last living colony on Earth. Every year, 24 teens are chosen to compete in a musical competition called the Exemplar to honor the colony’s founder. When the show’s main characters stumble onto the Archive — a living library voiced by the one and only Snoop Dogg — they discover that they’ve been deprived of popular art like rap which they can use to their advantage.

“For the first time there’s a connection between art and what life is actually like,” New Babyl teen Bohdi (Akiel Julien) says in the trailer.

Utopia Falls and its dancing exhibitions will feature a star-studded soundtrack, with selections from artists including Kendrick Lamar, Alessia Cara, the Notorious B.I.G., Daniel Caeser, Jessie Reyez, and the Roots. It probably doesn’t hurt that the show’s executive music producer is Boi-1Da, who has famously worked with artists like Drake, Eminem, and Rihanna.

An ensemble of young actors will get their spotlight on the show, including Julien (American Gods), Robyn Alomar (Riot Girls) as Aliyah, Robbie Graham-Kuntz (Full Out) as Tempo, Phillip Lewitski (Supernatural) as Apollo, Humberly González (Orphan Black) as Brooklyn, Devyn Nekoda (Degrassi: The Next Generation) as Sage, and Mickeey Nguyen (Make It Pop) as Mags.

The choreography was led by Tanisha Scott, and the series’ creator, director, and co-executive producer is RT Thorne, of Blindspot and Find Me in Paris. Joseph Mallozzi (Dark Matter) serves as showrunner and co-executive producer.

The 10-episode first season of Utopia Falls starts streaming Friday, Feb. 14, on Hulu. Watch the trailer above, and check out the poster below.

