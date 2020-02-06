Do you know more about Nick Jonas than his fellow Voice coach and superfan Blake Shelton?

The Voice type TV Show Network NBC Genre Reality,

Music

Guess which sucker is burnin’ up for Nick Jonas? He is only human, after all.

That would be superfan Blake Shelton. In a previous promo for the upcoming season of NBC’s The Voice, the Emmy-winning singing competition’s long-time coach created a not-at-all-creepy shrine to the pop star, who was revealed in October to be joining the NBC singing competition and occupy the spinning red chair vacated by Gwen Stefani.

But apparently there are even more, well, levels, to Shelton’s adoration of the JoBro. “Nobody’s more excited than I am,” the resident Jonas expert states in EW’s exclusive preview, above, alongside fellow returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

“Yup, we gathered that,” Shelton’s colleagues say, as they look around his dressing room adorned with endless posters of Jonas and stickers that read “I Heart Nick.”

The trio is then put to the test to see who knows more about the new coach in the “Nick Jonas Trivia” game.

As expected, Shelton knows the first answer right away: Jonas’ birthday is Sept. 16.

“It wasn’t weird that you knew it at all,” Clarkson replies.

But the true measure of Nick knowledge is getting past the trick question about how many brothers he has.

“Two: Kevin and Joe,” Legend incorrectly guesses.

“Are you kidding me? There’s three in the band, there’s another brother,” Shelton responds. He’s right! The Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe, and Kevin — have a younger brother named Frankie.

Shelton’s such a diehard fan he even knows Nick’s character’s name in the Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock.

“Oh my god, you’re creepy,” Clarkson says.

Watch the full video for that answer and to see if Shelton indeed proves himself to be the No. 1 Nick fan. And stay for the end, where Shelton slurps from an “I Heart Nick” mug. His comment that follows sends Clarkson to the floor and Legend running out of frame.

The Voice returns to NBC with a two-night event on Monday, Feb. 24 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) and Tuesday, Feb. 25 (8-9 p.m. ET/PT).

