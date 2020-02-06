Erica Kiara/Netflix

She’s back!

EW has exclusively learned that Inbar Lavi will guest star as Eve in the fifth and final season of Lucifer. There are no details yet on what brings the first woman back, but you can check out an exclusive and alluring first look at Lavi’s return above.

The Imposters alum first appeared as Eve in season 4, which saw Eve abandon heaven in order to reconnect with her devilish ex-boyfriend Lucifer (Tom Ellis), who was going through his own identity crisis in the wake of Chloe (Lauren German) discovering the truth about him. In a surprising twist, though, Eve ended up developing a romantic connection with Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt); however, after defeating the demons who tried to kidnap Baby Charlie, Eve decided to leave Maze and set off on a journey of self-discovery.

“We are so excited to have Inbar back!” Lucifer showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson told EW in a statement. “Last we saw her, Eve broke Maze’s heart. Soooo… a reunion between our favorite demon and the original sinner should go smoothly, right?”

When the new season picks up, Maze is still recovering from that heartbreak. Luckily, she has a friend in Chloe, who is going through something similar because Lucifer returned to Hell right after she admitted she loved him.

“Both of them, based on where we left off in season 4, are in mourning in a way,” Brandt told EW during a set visit in October. “I think they are leaning into each other. Maze is of course mourning Eve, and definitely Lucifer going back without her; Chloe’s lost her love. They’re kind of holding onto each other as girlfriends do.”

German added: “We’re both heartbroken together because I’m missing Lucifer and she doesn’t really admit it but Maze is heartbroken from Eve leaving. She’s trying to forget about that as well, so we are going through a work/party phase together [in] episode 1.”

Season 5 is shaping up to be exciting. 24 alum Dennis Haysbert is set to appear as God — a.k.a. Lucifer and Amenadiel’s heavenly father — and the show is also staging a musical episode.

Lucifer will return for its bifurcated final season on Netflix later this year.

