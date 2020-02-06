Lisa Kudrow welcomes Matthew Perry to Instagram with a Friends quote

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Friends type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

Could we BE any happier?

It’s official: Every major cast member from the beloved comedy Friends is now on Instagram. Lisa Kudrow welcomed the final holdout, Matthew Perry to the social media site on Thursday.

“Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES,” Kudrow captioned a throwback photo of the pair. “Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife”

Perry, who has yet to post a photo on his newly minted account, played Chandler Bing on the long-running series alongside Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and David Schwimmer. Aniston joined Instagram in October to much fanfare, leaving Perry as the final Friends lead not on the photo based app.

Big news coming… — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 5, 2020

He’s plenty active on his official Twitter account, however. The Canadian-born actor teased fans that he had “big news coming” on Tuesday. He will leave plenty disappointed who guessed he and his former co-stars would be getting the band back together for their long awaited reunion.

But now that the whole cast is on Twitter, could they be secretly plotting their big return?

Related Stories: