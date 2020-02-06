Legacies guest star Chris Wood talks slime, Kai Parker's ultimate goal

Jace Downs/The CW

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Thursday’s episode of Legacies.

To be fair, Ric tried to warn Josie about Kai Parker. He might be her uncle, but he’s also the person who killed her biological mom and tried to kill her and her sister. And now, after spending some time with Kai in the prison world, Josie’s finally realized just how untrustworthy her uncle is.

On Thursday’s Legacies, Josie worked with Kai to try and escape the prison world, and shockingly, it didn’t go well. Kai tricked her. She tricked him. But in the end, it was Kai who found a way out. Thanks to Josie’s story about a place called Malivore, he found the pit, jumped in, and came out the other side … in present day Mystic Falls. That means Kai is now on the loose. Well, once he takes a shower — the Malivore pit has left him covered in slime. “They have a literal pit of slime,” Chris Wood says of the Legacies set. “It’s not like they just put it on my face, I actually got in the pit and put my head under the water. It’s made of the stuff they use to slime people on Nickelodeon. It’s made from vegetables, it’s died black-ish and it is disgusting. It was very, very gross and it died my skin green.”

But green skin or not, Kai is out. He’s free. And now the question for Wood’s second episode becomes: What exactly does Kai want? “We never know,” Wood says. “At the end of the day, it all goes back to him as a kid, feeling like he’s misunderstood and mad at his family. He just has hatred for everyone who’s happy and now I think he’s evolved into this shit-stirrer because that’s when he feels things. Making people suffer and annoying people and getting a rise out of someone, even if it’s anger or hatred, that makes him feel like he has a purpose. Sometimes it really seems like Kai’s only goal in life is to ruin everyone else’s.”

In other words, the residents of Mystic Falls are about to find out what happens when your villain doesn’t have a distinct purpose. He’s not trying to retrieve something for Malivore. He just wants to cause some pain. “That’s what’s so fun and terrifying about Kai Parker is his goals are not as concrete as most villains. His ultimate goal is just massive suffering. That’s not really a comfortable thing to go up against so I feel bad for the heroes,” Wood says, adding, “At least he’s funny about it. He has a really warped awful sense of humor but he is a witty little obnoxious brat.”

