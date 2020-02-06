Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's work life inspires ABC comedy pilot Work Wife

The chemistry between Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live is so good, it’s inspired a comedy pilot.

ABC is developing a project called Work Wife, a single-camera comedy that will be executive produced by Ripa and Seacrest, among others. Here’s the official logline: “Inspired by the real-life partnerships of producers Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest and writers Casey Johnson and David Windsor, Work Wife tells the story of a platonic male/female team whose professional success, personal friendship and ability to share deodorant makes their lives work. Set in the world of real estate, Dani and Scott have taken the leap to start their own team. Now feeling the stress of being the boss, they have to rely on the yin-yang of their dynamic more than ever to keep their professional and personal lives afloat.”

The comedy pilot is being developed for the fall 2020-21 season. No cast has been announced.

Image zoom David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

In case anyone has forgotten, Ripa had her own comedy back in the day; she starred on ABC’s Hope & Faith from 2003-06 opposite Faith Ford while also starring on All My Children from 1990-2010.

Seacrest, meanwhile, has his morning radio show, produces a handful of other series both scripted and reality (including Keeping Up With the Kardashians) and worked on some talent show for Fox that’s now on ABC.

