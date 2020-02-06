Katy Keene creators eventually want fans to design her costumes — just like the comics

Imagine a world in which you could submit a costume design for one of the most stylish characters on television — and then see it brought to life.

If Katy Keene series creators Michael Grassi and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa get their wish, that might just become a reality. The original Archie Comics character on which the series is based was notable for being a fashion plate. A model/actress/singer, Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) was always on the cutting edge of style in the comics and dubbed “America’s Queen of Pin-Ups and Fashions.”

The appeal of her fashion-forward looks was doubled by the fact that readers of the comics were encouraged to submit designs for original outfits and accessories for Katy and her friends, which then would be credited when selected for publication. Grassi and Aguirre-Sacasa are hoping to eventually bring that to their new CW series based on the comics, especially given that they’ve upped the ante by making Katy an aspiring fashion designer.

Image zoom Barbara Nitke/The CW

Aguirre-Sacasa tells EW that the participatory element was actually part of their initial pitch for the series. “These shows are social media-driven and so many of these shows are about passionate fan bases. We want the same thing to happen with Katy,” he says. “Candidly, we’ve been working so hard on the first season, that’s an idea that we’re going to introduce either at the end of season 1 or god willing, season 2.”

Fan-infused designs are a long-running legacy for the Katy Keene brand — and for many designers working today. “Whenever we talk or interview designers or costume designers on other shows and we bring up Katy Keene, almost all of the costume designers said, ‘Oh my god, I loved Katy Keene when I was growing up. Katy Keene made me want to be a designer,’ or ‘I used to design clothes for Katy Keene.’ It’s a really unique part of Katy’s history and legacy, so we’re definitely, definitely going to figure out a way to use it.”

Katy Keene premieres Thursday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. on The CW.

Related content: