Can you guess a person's singing talent by never hearing them sing? Fox wants you to try

Ken Jeong is going from The Masked Singer to… the masked voice?

The comedian and actor has signed on as host and executive producer of an all-new music guessing game unscripted series at Fox, I Can See Your Voice.

The format of the show is simple: Each week, one contestant will have the chance to win a cash prize if he or she can tell the difference between the good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. The contestant will be given some help in the form of rounds of lip sync challenges, hidden clues, true-or-false evidence, and a panel of celebrity comedians and a musical superstar. Once the contestant makes their pick, the singer will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar.

Image zoom Michael Tran/FilmMagic

“Just like The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice is a distinctive format that makes for a big, bold creative swing. And with Ken leading the charge as host, it’s going to be another crazy ride for viewers,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, Fox Entertainment, in a statement. “I Can See Your Voice provides us with another show as we continue to build out Fox Alternative Entertainment’s production slate.”

Jeong added, “As the smartest judge on The Masked Singer, I am excited to be the host of I Can See Your Voice. I truly love working with Rob Wade, Craig Plestis and everyone at Fox Alternative, and I know exactly what the next big Fox hit will be!”

Like The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice is based on a South Korean format. The new series will be produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and is set to debut later this year on Fox.

