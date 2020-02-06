Demi Lovato to have some Pillow Talk on Quibi talk show

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

What do you do after you’ve killed it performing at the Grammys and singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, not to mention doing so on back-to-back weekends? If you’re Demi Lovato, you do what everyone else in Hollywood is doing and get yourself a Quibi show.

Lovato will host a 10-episode talk series, Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato, for the forthcoming streaming service. The show will feature the musician having “candid, unfiltered conversations” with celebrity and expert guests, covering such topics as activism, body positivity, sex, gender identity, relationships, social media, and wellness.

“I’ve always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation,” Lovato said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning.”

Lovato will also executive produce the series, alongside her manager Scooter Braun, who has a musical competition series in the works at Quibi as well.

Quibi, short for “quick bites,” is a mobile-based streaming platform that will offer content in episodic installments running 10 minutes or less. Other series in the works include Chrissy’s Court, a court show presided over by Chrissy Teigen; a Punk’d reboot hosted by Chance the Rapper; an adaptation of Sasha Velour‘s drag revue Nightgowns; and a whole lot more. Quibi is set to launch April 6.

