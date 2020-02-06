Daniel Craig and John Mulaney to host Saturday Night Live

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Kid is back. And so is Bond.

John Mulaney and Daniel Craig will return to Studio 8H to host upcoming episodes of Saturday Night Live, NBC announced Thursday.

Mulaney — a stand-up and former SNL scribe who is currently promoting the Netflix special John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch — is back in the emcee role for the third time on NBC’s late-night sketch series. With this latest gig, which falls on Feb. 29, he will have hosted an SNL episode in each of the last three seasons. David Byrne (who also appears in Sack Lunch Bunch) will serve as musical guest.

On the following weekend — which will feature The Weeknd as musical guest, no less — Daniel Craig will step right into the crosshairs and host the March 7 edition. Craig, who stars in the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die, previously hosted SNL in 2012.

Saturday’s installment of Saturday Night Live, which airs, yes, live, at 11:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m., features RuPaul as host, with Justin Bieber set to perform.

