ATX Television Festival to reunite casts of Scrubs and Cougar Town

Chris Haston/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

The ATX Television Festival has added two more reunions — and a handful of panels — to its 2020 lineup.

ATX season 9, which takes place from June 4-7 in Austin, Tex. will reunite the casts and creatives behind Scrubs and Cougar Town. First up, creator Bill Lawrence will join Scrubs cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn, and Christa Miller for a reunion panel celebrating 10 years since the series finale.

For Cougar Town, Lawrence will be joined by co-creator Kevin Biegel and cast members Josh Hopkins, Christa Miller, Ian Gomez, Busy Philipps, Dan Byrd, Brian Van Holt, and Robert Clendenin to celebrate five years since the series aired its final episode.

Additionally, the festival announced panels for The CW’s Nancy Drew, TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, the return of Drunk History for its fourth year, and a screening of Comedy Central’s The Other Two.

This programming joins the already announced Parenthood live script reading, a look back at Oz, and more.

