American Pie reunion coming to Fox comedy Outmatched

Jason Biggs is currently starring on a new Fox family sitcom, Outmatched. As you may very well remember, Biggs first burst into popularity — and pastry — with the American Pie franchise. And now, Biggs has news that is far from small. He’ll reunite with two of his American Pie co-stars on the show, Alyson Hannigan and Eddie Kaye Thomas, EW has learned.

Outmatched centers on home contractor Mike (Biggs) and casino pit boss Kay (Maggie Lawson), who are struggling to raise four children, and three of them happen to be geniuses. In an episode slated to air in March, Mike and Kay decide to expand their adult-friend base and cozy up to the helicopter parents of a classmate of Nicole (Ashley Boettcher) and Brian (Connor Kalopsis) at the gifted school. However, Brian and Nicole decide that Mike and Kay are actually bad influences on their friend’s parents, so they demand that Mike and Kay stop hanging out with the new couple. That new couple — as you may have deduced — is played by Hannigan and Kaye Thomas.

Hannigan’s resume features such credits as Buffy the Vampire Slayer and How I Met Your Mother, while Kaye Thomas’ include Scorpion and American Dad.

Four American Pie movies have been released (1999’s American Pie, 2001’s American Pie 2, 2003’s American Wedding, and 2012’s American Reunion) along with four spin-off movies of the teen sex comedy franchise, and a fifth spin-off is in the works. Much of the original gang reunited last summer to mark the show’s 20th anniversary.

Outmatched, which debuted in January, airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. Tony Danza and Caroline Aaron guest-star in tonight’s episode.

