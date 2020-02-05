What to Watch on Wednesday: Another Masked Singer is revealed and The Bachelor goes to Chile

Image zoom

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

With a superstar like Lil Wayne getting unmasked in season 3’s premiere, we can’t wait to see what other big celebrities are competing in the reality singing series. Group A will continue to showcase their vocal chops in the next two episodes, with remaining contestants White Tiger, Turtle, Llama, Miss Monster, and Kangaroo battling it out on stage. Stay tuned for fierce performances as one more star is unmasked. —Rachel Yang

The Bachelor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

The action moves to Chile, where Peter and his “ladies” film a (fake) telenovela called El Amor De Pedro. The Bachelor worries that Victoria F. just isn’t that into him, and when Tammy starts fighting with Mykenna, Peter rewards them with a dreaded two-on-one date. —Kristen Baldwin

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Chicago Med — NBC

Expedition Unknown (season premiere) — Discovery

The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Bravo

Riverdale — The CW

Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players — CBS



9 p.m.

Chicago Fire — NBC

Criminal Minds — CBS

Nancy Drew — The CW

Party of Five — Freeform

Summer House (season premiere) — Bravo

LEGO Masters (series debut) — Fox



10 p.m.

Good Trouble — Freeform

The Magicians — Syfy

Vikings (winter finale) — History

Criminal Minds (special time) — CBS

68 Whiskey — Paramount Network

Chicago P.D. — NBC

Stumptown — ABC

10:30 p.m.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens — Comedy Central

Streaming

They’ve Gotta Have Us (series debut) — Netflix

The Pharmacist (docuseries debut) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change