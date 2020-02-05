What to Watch on Wednesday: Another Masked Singer is revealed and The Bachelor goes to Chile

By EW Staff
February 05, 2020 at 06:00 AM EST

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

With a superstar like Lil Wayne getting unmasked in season 3’s premiere, we can’t wait to see what other big celebrities are competing in the reality singing series. Group A will continue to showcase their vocal chops in the next two episodes, with remaining contestants White Tiger, Turtle, Llama, Miss Monster, and Kangaroo battling it out on stage. Stay tuned for fierce performances as one more star is unmasked. —Rachel Yang

The Bachelor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

The action moves to Chile, where Peter and his “ladies” film a (fake) telenovela called El Amor De Pedro. The Bachelor worries that Victoria F. just isn’t that into him, and when Tammy starts fighting with Mykenna, Peter rewards them with a dreaded two-on-one date. —Kristen Baldwin

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.
Chicago Med NBC
Expedition Unknown (season premiere) — Discovery
The Real Housewives of New JerseyBravo
Riverdale — The CW
Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and PlayersCBS

9 p.m.
Chicago Fire — NBC
Criminal MindsCBS
Nancy Drew — The CW
Party of FiveFreeform
Summer House (season premiere) — Bravo
LEGO Masters (series debut) — Fox

10 p.m.
Good Trouble — Freeform
The Magicians — Syfy
Vikings (winter finale) — History
Criminal Minds (special time) — CBS
68 WhiskeyParamount Network
Chicago P.D.NBC
StumptownABC

10:30 p.m.
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Comedy Central

Streaming
They’ve Gotta Have Us (series debut) — Netflix
The Pharmacist (docuseries debut) — Netflix

