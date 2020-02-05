What to Watch on Wednesday: Another Masked Singer is revealed and The Bachelor goes to Chile

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Masked Singer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
With a superstar like Lil Wayne getting unmasked in season 3’s premiere, we can’t wait to see what other big celebrities are competing in the reality singing series. Group A will continue to showcase their vocal chops in the next two episodes, with remaining contestants White Tiger, Turtle, Llama, Miss Monster, and Kangaroo battling it out on stage. Stay tuned for fierce performances as one more star is unmasked. —Rachel Yang
The Bachelor
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
The action moves to Chile, where Peter and his “ladies” film a (fake) telenovela called El Amor De Pedro. The Bachelor worries that Victoria F. just isn’t that into him, and when Tammy starts fighting with Mykenna, Peter rewards them with a dreaded two-on-one date. —Kristen Baldwin
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Chicago Med — NBC
Expedition Unknown (season premiere) — Discovery
The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Bravo
Riverdale — The CW
Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players — CBS
9 p.m.
Chicago Fire — NBC
Criminal Minds — CBS
Nancy Drew — The CW
Party of Five — Freeform
Summer House (season premiere) — Bravo
LEGO Masters (series debut) — Fox
10 p.m.
Good Trouble — Freeform
The Magicians — Syfy
Vikings (winter finale) — History
Criminal Minds (special time) — CBS
68 Whiskey — Paramount Network
Chicago P.D. — NBC
Stumptown — ABC
10:30 p.m.
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens — Comedy Central
Streaming
They’ve Gotta Have Us (series debut) — Netflix
The Pharmacist (docuseries debut) — Netflix
