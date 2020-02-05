Inside the catastrophic Crows Have Eyes 3 premiere on Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek type TV Show Network Pop TV Genre Comedy

Warning: This article contains spoilers for this week’s episode of Schitt’s Creek, “Crows Premiere.”

This day will live in infamy in the town of Schitt’s Creek. The day of The Crowening.

The fifth episode of Schitt’s Creek’s final season saw Alexis (Annie Murphy) setting up a little local premiere for The Crows Have Eyes 3, the long-long-long-awaited film from Moira (Catherine O’Hara). It probably would’ve gone off better if it hadn’t been canceled and approved and canceled and approved so many times. On the latest edition of the EW On Set podcast, the cast and crew of Schitt’s Creek, including O’Hara, Murphy, and Emily Hampshire, go inside the catastrophe that ensued.

“My thought, which was never really addressed in the scene, though it was addressed behind the scenes, is that Moira was actually letting cameras into this town where she lived,” O’Hara says. “I couldn’t believe that was happening, but I was so distracted by the fact that I had a movie opening even though it was not an opening. It was just a North American screening, not the North American screening.”

Somehow the premiere was even wilder than the trailer. As the town assembled on the red carpet — carpet Ronnie (Karen Robinson) saved from a flood — Moira signaled for the release of a flock of crows, which then attacked everyone, leading to a viral moment.

“That was fun because we got to do some acting — some real acting — in the sense that we got to pretend to be attacked by crows that didn’t exist at that point in time,” Murphy says.

“It was f—ing hilarious because we didn’t have crows… To do any kind of stuff with CGI, you always as an actor end up looking stupid,” Hampshire says, explaining how the threat always seems to look like a “little thing and you’re acting really ridiculously.” She adds, “It was so over-the-top and over-dramatic, and I’ve never seen a commitment to getting attacked by birds in my life. It was hilarious. It took a while to find the right level of being attacked.”

Listen to the full installment of EW On Set: Schitt's Creek, which also unpacks Patrick's (Noah Reid) drug-induced baby talk with David (series creator Daniel Levy), in the player above.

