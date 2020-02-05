RuPaul sissies Cecily Strong's walk in hilarious Saturday Night Live promo

An ethereal being seemingly sent from another (infinitely more fabulous) dimension to enlighten the world on matters of beauty and poise, Emmy-winning drag superstar RuPaul might hold all the answers when it comes to attaining eternal elegance, but don’t ask him for advice on the football field.

Saturday Night Live stars Cecily Strong and Beck Bennett learn that the hard way in RuPaul’s first promo video ahead of his SNL hosting debut this weekend, which sees an overeager Strong (who guest-judged an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2019) coaxing the queer icon into fiercely strutting alongside her down the halls of Rockefeller Center.

When the pair reaches the end of their self-made runway, they encounter Bennett hunched over a box of pizza, which he claims was left for him by last weekend’s host, NFL star J.J. Watt.

“What’s a J.J. Watt, baby?” a perplexed RuPaul delivers with wicked intonation, to which Bennett hilariously responds: “J.J. Watt’s a guy!”

Tune in to see how RuPaul fits in with — or completely makes over — the rest of the SNL cast when he makes his hosting debut (with musical guest Justin Bieber) Saturday at 11:30 p.m. on NBC before RuPaul’s Drag Race returns for season 12 Friday, Feb. 28 at 8:00 p.m. on VH1.

