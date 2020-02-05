The Haunting of Hill House creator reveals his next Netflix horror series

Tina Rowden/Netflix; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Mike Flanagan, the modern horror maestro behind The Haunting of Hill House on the small screen and Doctor Sleep on the big screen, is conjuring up more scares for Netflix.

Flanagan struck a deal with the streaming company to develop multiple shows, and it already includes a second season of the Hill House anthology series focused on the Bly Manor setting from The Turn of the Screw. On Wednesday, Netflix revealed the next project added to the list: Midnight Mass.

According to an official series logline, “an isolated island community experiences miraculous events — and frightening omens — after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.” Whether or not said priest is hot is still under wraps.

Kate Siegel, who played Theodora Crain in the present-day timeline of Hill House, will star in Midnight Mass alongside Zach Gilford (Good Girls, The Purge: Anarchy) and Hamish Linklater (Legion, The Big Short). The rest of the cast (in alphabetical order) is rounded out by Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Annarah Shephard, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco.

Flanagan, who last helmed the Hollywood adaptation of The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, will direct all seven episodes of Midnight Mass, which will begin filming in Vancouver this spring. Trevor Macy, Flanagan’s partner on horror film Oculus and Hill House, will executive produce.

This is just the start for Flanagan and Macy. Filming has already begun on The Haunting of Bly Manor, which will also feature Hill House alums Siegel, Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, and Catherine Parker.

“It’s scarier,” Flanagan previously teased. “It’s a lot more frightening, just on a visceral level.”

