Jameela Jamil officially reveals she's queer, defends involvement in HBO Max voguing show

The past 24 hours have not been a ball for actress and host Jameela Jamil.

While The Good Place star starts a new gig this week hosting Legendary, an upcoming ballroom voguing competition show on HBO Max, she has also announced she is going on a Twitter hiatus over the backlash that came from her involvement with the series.

It all started Tuesday when HBO Max released a press release announcing Jamil would emcee Legendary and also judge the series alongside rapper Megan Thee Stallion, stylist Law Roach, and voguing legend Leiomy Maldonado. Dashaun Wesley and MikeQ, staples of the New York ball scene, were listed as commentator and DJ respectively.

Immediately there was criticism of Jamil’s involvement led by prominent LGBTQ figures in media who took issue with her being chosen to host and emcee the competition over a celebrity with previous experience in the ballroom scene. The issue is particularly sensitive given how much the ballroom scene, famously depicted in the documentary Paris Is Burning and FX series Pose, has been cultivated by New York’s black and Latinx, queer and trans communities, of which Jamil is not a part — or so almost everyone thought.

So many queer Black & brown queer creatives and ballroom house members could have used this type of platform, especially one centered in our culture. https://t.co/UleTqUViM1 — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) February 4, 2020

Deleted a less diplomatic tweet but without dunking on anyone, this is an odd choice. You'd want a judge to be familiar with ballroom and I don't know that Jamil is? There are people I can think of with enough star power and expertise. This matters to me as a queer black person. https://t.co/1gnR8ncOGH — muna mire (@Muna_Mire) February 4, 2020

WHEW! I don’t want to think about this too much cause thinking about it only further reveals how f’d up this really is and you know what??? Just no. No, no, no, no, no. This DEFINITELY should’ve been with @tracelysette or @KingAmiyahScott TBH, they BOTH have the star power! https://t.co/dQNFA0CUIb — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) February 4, 2020

Trans actresses Trace Lysette (Transparent, Hustlers) and Amiyah Scott (Star) also spoke out about being passed over for the hosting job, even though both were prominent members of the ballroom community.

I starting walking balls when I was 16. I became a house mother before I could legally drink. I transitioned FROM THE BALLROOM SCENE to network television and you mean to tell me TV shows based around the scene are being created and I’m not even considered to be involved? K. — Amiyah Scott (@KingAmiyahScott) February 4, 2020

Lol.. I interviewed for this gig. As the mother of a house for nearly a decade it’s kind of kind blowing when ppl with no connection to our culture gets the gig. This is not shade towards Jameela, I love all that she stands for. If anything I question the decision makers https://t.co/kJleDihn02 — Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) February 4, 2020

In addition to claiming that the HBO Max press release was mistaken and that it is actually Wesley who is the emcee on Legendary, Jamil responded to Lysette’s claim she interviewed for her position with a claim that Lysette was actually in the running to be a contestant.

Hey trace. I think you auditioned to be one of the house mothers. I’m just one of the judges. Not a house mother. We weren’t up for the same thing. @deadline are wrong. I’m NOT the MC. The brilliant @DashaunWesley is. I think you’re fucking amazing, in every way. And send you ❤️ — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 5, 2020

Media personality Ashlee Marie Preston and Pose star Indya Moore, who both identify as black and trans (with Moore also being a ballroom vet), actually came out in support of Jamil, trying to shift the focus to the involvement of actual ballroom celebrities like Maldonado.

I spoke with Jameela & I am SO relieved to learn that its been misreported that she is MCing for the program, she informed me that @leiomy, @TheOnlyMikeQ, @DashaunWesley are not only consultants but that MIKEQ x Dashaun are MCING the production. Leiomy is also a host & panelist. — Hot (@IndyaMoore) February 5, 2020

The concern from some was that a cis Hetero assumed woman was taking up space and opportunity from actual members of the Ballroom scene who they felt were a better fit. It turns out that not only was the headline not completely accurate—but some of those names like @leiomy —are — Ashlee Marie Preston (@AshleeMPreston) February 5, 2020

Jamil attempted to put a pin in the issue by also trying to center the conversation surrounding the show on the ballroom contestants and experts.

I’m so excited for you to meet the contestants from best houses from the ballroom world, their extraordinary stories, talent, grace, humor and beauty. It’s a huge honour to be invited in by @leiomy @DashaunWesley and @TheOnlyMikeQ ❤️ #legendary pic.twitter.com/T8SSHfiDe7 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 5, 2020

Still, The Misery Index host faced criticism from the trans women of color foundational to the ballroom scene.

Just to be clear almost all of us are. I can’t speak for Megan, but she is a complete superstar and will be amazing on and for the show regardless of her sexuality. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 5, 2020

I’ve never hidden it. I’ve talked about it on here before. X — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 5, 2020

Eventually, Jamil released a lengthy statement via Twitter that first clarified why she had not previously drawn attention to identifying as queer, and announced she would be taking a break from the social media platform.

“I know me being queer doesn’t qualify as ballroom,” she noted, “But I have a large following to bring to this show.” Jamil goes on to explain how hosts/judges like her and Megan Thee Stallion can be cast for their star power alone, and in turn give a greater platform to marginalized communities. The actress compares her hosting appointment to how white stars are often involved in telling South Asian stories before saying, “But I hope you don’t let a few castings designed to help the show get off the ground, stop you from supporting the talent from Ballroom on this show.”

HBO Max has also addressed the Jamil controversy in a statement to EW that says, “Yesterday, HBO Max was excited to announce Dashaun and Jameela’s involvement in the series Legendary. For clarity, Dashaun is the series’ MC/Commentator, and Jameela heads up the panel of judges alongside Leiomy, Law, and Megan.”

Legendary begins shooting Thursday and will premiere after the launch of HBO Max in May.

