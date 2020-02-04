Theo James debates the merits of nude swimming in Sanditon game of 'Would You Rather?'

Would you rather spend the evening at the pub or a ball? Rather wear an Edwardian style bathing suit or go swimming completely in the nude?

These are the questions Masterpiece PBS posed to their Sanditon cast in a video shared exclusively with EW (above). Theo James, who stars as the dreamy Sidney Parker, joined his co-stars Rose Williams (heroine Charlotte Heywood) and Crystal Clarke (heiress Miss Lambe) for a lively Sanditon-themed game of “Would You Rather?”

Based on Jane Austen’s final unfinished novel, Sanditon follows Charlotte Heywood (Williams), a spirited young woman who moves from her rural home to Sanditon, a fishing village in the midst of trying to transform to a seaside resort.

While many of the choices are easy — the two women prefer a ball, while James is all about the pub — others, like choosing between a regatta and a cricket match (“I’m terrible at rowing and cricket,” James confesses), are a bit trickier. The most provocative question is whether the trio would prefer to swim nude or wearing an Edwardian style bathing suit (Sanditon is, after all, at the seaside).

Williams prefers the swimsuit, but both Clarke and James opt to go in the buff. “I think I’d do nude as well because you look like you’re drowning in one of those suits, the weight,” James mused.

Then, they also have to decide between Sidney Parker, James’ character, and Leo Suter’s Young Stringer.

Watch the video above to see who they choose. Sanditon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Masterpiece on PBS through Feb. 23.

