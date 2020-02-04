Showtime cancels Ray Donovan after seven seasons

Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Ray Donovan type TV Show Network Showtime Genre Crime,

Drama

Liev Schreiber is done fixin’.

Showtime has canceled the long-running crime drama Ray Donovan, which recently concluded its seventh season. That means the January season finale will now function as a series finale.

“After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has concluded its run on Showtime,” the network said in a statement Tuesday. “We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander, and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work.”

Premiering in 2013, Ray Donovan followed Schreiber’s title character, a fixer for the rich and famous who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty — or bloody. For his work as Ray’s criminal father, Mickey, Voight won a Golden Globe, while Hank Azaria took home an Emmy in 2016 for a guest role.

As recently as two weeks ago, Schreiber was urging fans to reach out to Showtime if they wanted a season 8.

With the cancellation of Ray Donovan, Showtime will now be saying goodbye to three of its marquee shows in 2020. Homeland’s eighth and final season begins on Sunday, followed by Shameless signing off later this year.

Related content: