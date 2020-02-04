Patrick Dempsey eyes return to network TV, swears in for CBS political drama pilot

Patrick Dempsey is trading saving lives for saving American politics!

The Grey’s Anatomy alum will make potentially make his return to broadcast television as the star and executive producer of Ways & Means (previously titled The Whip), a Washington D.C. drama, which has been picked up to pilot by CBS, according to multiple outlets.

From former SEAL Team showrunner Ed Redlich, the politically-themed series sees Dempsey take on the role of a powerful Congressional leader who, having lost faith in politics, finds himself working secretly with an idealistic young Congresswoman from the opposing party to subvert the hopelessly gridlocked system he helped create. Together, they’ll attempt to save American politics — provided they don’t get caught.

Image zoom Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Dempsey is best known in the TV realm for playing the neurosurgeon known as McDreamy for 11 seasons on ABC medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, opposite Ellen Pompeo. He made a brief return to television in the 2018 Epix drama The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair and has enjoyed big-screen success in movies such as Bridget Jones’s Baby.

Redlich is co-writing the script with Republican political consultant Mike Murphy. Both Redlich and Murphy will serve as EPs alongside Denise Di Novi, Tom Lassally, and former CBS president Nina Tassler.

