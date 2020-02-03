What to Watch on Monday: Peter's 'golf cart mishap' explained on The Bachelor

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Bachelor
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Another week, another beef on The Bachelor. Tonight’s episode wraps up one battle (everyone vs. Alayah) only to introduce another: Kelsey versus Tammy versus Sydney! Peter and the “ladies” head to Costa Rica, where tempers flare over one-on-one dates, and we finally get all the details about the Bachelor’s “golf cart mishap.” —Kristen Baldwin
Related content:
- The Bachelor recap: Cut to the Chase
- The Bachelor recap: Fake it ’til you make it
- A brief history of Bachelor and Bachelorette villains eating on camera
Girl Scout Cookie Championship
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Food Network
Series Debut
In case you haven’t seen… or been approached by eager sellers outside the grocery store… or been hit up by supportive parents everywhere — it’s Girl Scout Cookies season! Food Network is getting in on the action with this four-week event hosted by How I Met Your Mother alum Alyson Hannigan. In each episode, bakers have to transform Thin Mints, Samoas, Do-Si-Dos, Tagalongs, and more of those delightful seasonal cookies into show-stopping dishes and cakes. Where most Food Network competitions come with a cash prize, this one awards the winner an outdoor adventure trip of a lifetime (we’re talking about the Girl Scouts, after all), plus a year’s supply of Girl Scout Cookies. And really, what more could you want? —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
- Martina McBride on showing fans another talent with Food Network’s Martina’s Table
- Ian Ziering on separating ‘bakers from fakers’ on Food Network Challenge, shares 90210 update
- Brady Bunch stars served nostalgic meal of pork chops and applesauce as guest judges on Chopped
McMillion$
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO
Docuseries Debut
This six-part documentary series, executive produced by Mark Wahlberg, tells the stranger-than-fiction tale of the McDonald’s Monopoly fraud. For a decade — 1989 to 2001 — the annual promotional game produced almost no legitimate winners, as winning tickets were stolen and sold off, ultimately constituting a $24 million fraud. McMillion$ explores the FBI’s investigation into the bizarre story and the numerous colorful characters involved, as the authorities pursue the mysterious mastermind who orchestrated the scheme. You’ll be lovin’ it. —Tyler Aquilina
Related content:
- Monica Lewinsky, Catfish star team for HBO Max public shaming documentary
- HBO’s My Brilliant Friend season 2 trailer continues the addicting, emotional drama
- Nicole Kidman grapples with another big little lie in HBO’s tense The Undoing trailer
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
90 Day Fiancé — TLC
9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox
All American — The CW
America’s Got Talent: The Champions — NBC
The Neighborhood — CBS
Below Deck (season finale) — Bravo
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
Black Lightning — The CW
Prodigal Son — Fox
The New Pope — HBO
All Rise — CBS
Below Deck Sailing Yacht (series debut) — Bravo
10 p.m.
The Good Doctor — ABC
Manifest — NBC
Chopped Sweets (series debut) — Food Network
Spy Games — Bravo
11 p.m.
Desus and Mero (season premiere) — Showtime
Streaming
Manhunt: Deadly Games (series debut) — Spectrum
Justin Bieber: Seasons — YouTube
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments