What to Watch on Monday: Peter's 'golf cart mishap' explained on The Bachelor

The Bachelor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Another week, another beef on The Bachelor. Tonight’s episode wraps up one battle (everyone vs. Alayah) only to introduce another: Kelsey versus Tammy versus Sydney! Peter and the “ladies” head to Costa Rica, where tempers flare over one-on-one dates, and we finally get all the details about the Bachelor’s “golf cart mishap.” —Kristen Baldwin

Girl Scout Cookie Championship

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Food Network

Series Debut

In case you haven’t seen… or been approached by eager sellers outside the grocery store… or been hit up by supportive parents everywhere — it’s Girl Scout Cookies season! Food Network is getting in on the action with this four-week event hosted by How I Met Your Mother alum Alyson Hannigan. In each episode, bakers have to transform Thin Mints, Samoas, Do-Si-Dos, Tagalongs, and more of those delightful seasonal cookies into show-stopping dishes and cakes. Where most Food Network competitions come with a cash prize, this one awards the winner an outdoor adventure trip of a lifetime (we’re talking about the Girl Scouts, after all), plus a year’s supply of Girl Scout Cookies. And really, what more could you want? —Gerrad Hall

McMillion$

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO

Docuseries Debut

This six-part documentary series, executive produced by Mark Wahlberg, tells the stranger-than-fiction tale of the McDonald’s Monopoly fraud. For a decade — 1989 to 2001 — the annual promotional game produced almost no legitimate winners, as winning tickets were stolen and sold off, ultimately constituting a $24 million fraud. McMillion$ explores the FBI’s investigation into the bizarre story and the numerous colorful characters involved, as the authorities pursue the mysterious mastermind who orchestrated the scheme. You’ll be lovin’ it. —Tyler Aquilina

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

90 Day Fiancé — TLC

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

All American — The CW

America’s Got Talent: The Champions — NBC

The Neighborhood — CBS

Below Deck (season finale) — Bravo



8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Black Lightning — The CW

Prodigal Son — Fox

The New Pope — HBO

All Rise — CBS

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (series debut) — Bravo



10 p.m.

The Good Doctor — ABC

Manifest — NBC

Chopped Sweets (series debut) — Food Network

Spy Games — Bravo

11 p.m.

Desus and Mero (season premiere) — Showtime

Streaming

Manhunt: Deadly Games (series debut) — Spectrum

Justin Bieber: Seasons — YouTube

*times are ET and subject to change