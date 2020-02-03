Pete Davidson trolls The Real Bros of Simi Valley in exclusive season 3 trailer

Grab your flat brim hats, pull up your khaki shorts, trim your soul patch, and send that shot because The Real Bros of Simi Valley are back, and they’ve got a very special troll this season.

EW has your exclusive first look at the Facebook Watch comedy’s season 3 trailer, and it features a surprise cameo by none other than one of the most famous, original “scumbros” himself: Pete Davidson. Check out the video above to see the Saturday Night Live star begin to give Jimmy Tatro’s (American Vandal) main bro the ultimate “backhanded” toast. Next time just go straight vertical, dude.

The satirical scripted series stars Tatro, Tanner Petulla aka “Getter,” Nick Colletti, and Cody Ko as four best friends in Southern California as they struggle to make sense of their lives now that they’ve graduated high school — 10 years ago. And just when you thought things in Simi Valley couldn’t get any more dramatic, sodium levels rise and beef gets beefier. Lifelong commitments, new squad members and international negotiations make for an epic return this season.

Aside from Davidson, other cameos in the 10-episode season 3 include King Bach, Simon Rex, Casey Frey, Oscar Miranda, and Pierson Fode.

The Real Bros of Simi Valley season 3 premieres Friday, Feb. 14 on Facebook Watch.

Related content: