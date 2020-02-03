Exclusive: Get your first look at the animated characters of Disney Junior's Mira, Royal Detective

The game’s afoot and, for the first time, we are holding a magnifying glass up to the characters of Mira, Royal Detective.
The new Disney Junior animated series is a mystery-adventure show inspired by the cultures and customs of India. Set in the fictional land of Jalpur, it follows Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen herself.
EW can exclusively give audiences their first look at Mira, who is voiced by 16-year-old newcomer Leela Ladnier. We’re also debuting photos of the series’ other characters, brought to life by an all-star cast of prominent South Asian actors.
Get your first look at these adorable animated characters alongside their real-life counterparts in the images below. Mira, Royal Detective premieres in March.
Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire) voices Queen Shanti, the regal figure who hires Mira to investigate mysteries in the kingdom.
Jameela Jamil may have just said goodbye to The Good Place, but now she’s giving voice to a new character, Auntie Pushpa.
Kal Penn (House) provides the voice for the adorable Mikku, one of Mira’s mongoose sidekicks.
Meanwhile, Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project) lends his voice to Chikku, Mira’s other mongoose sidekick.
Hannah Simone (New Girl) takes on the character of Pinky, a young commoner.
Aasif Mandvi (The Daily Show) voices Mira’s father, Sahil.
Aparna Nancherla (BoJack Horseman) portrays Mira’s cousin Meena.
Related content:
Comments