Exclusive: Get your first look at the animated characters of Disney Junior's Mira, Royal Detective

Disney Junior

The game’s afoot and, for the first time, we are holding a magnifying glass up to the characters of Mira, Royal Detective.

The new Disney Junior animated series is a mystery-adventure show inspired by the cultures and customs of India. Set in the fictional land of Jalpur, it follows Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen herself.

EW can exclusively give audiences their first look at Mira, who is voiced by 16-year-old newcomer Leela Ladnier. We’re also debuting photos of the series’ other characters, brought to life by an all-star cast of prominent South Asian actors.

Get your first look at these adorable animated characters alongside their real-life counterparts in the images below. Mira, Royal Detective premieres in March.

Image zoom Disney Junior; Craig Sjodin/Disney Junior

Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire) voices Queen Shanti, the regal figure who hires Mira to investigate mysteries in the kingdom.

Image zoom Disney Junior; George Pimentel/Getty Images

Jameela Jamil may have just said goodbye to The Good Place, but now she’s giving voice to a new character, Auntie Pushpa.

Image zoom Disney Junior; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Kal Penn (House) provides the voice for the adorable Mikku, one of Mira’s mongoose sidekicks.

Image zoom Disney Junior; Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Meanwhile, Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project) lends his voice to Chikku, Mira’s other mongoose sidekick.

Image zoom Disney Junior; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Hannah Simone (New Girl) takes on the character of Pinky, a young commoner.

Image zoom Disney Junior; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Aasif Mandvi (The Daily Show) voices Mira’s father, Sahil.

Image zoom Disney Junior; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Aparna Nancherla (BoJack Horseman) portrays Mira’s cousin Meena.

Image zoom Disney Junior; Jesse Grant/Getty Images

