Meet the Gravedigger.

EW is revealing an exclusive first look at Wayne Brady as the fearsome DC Comics character Gravedigger on Black Lightning. In the CW drama’s interpretation of the character, Gravedigger, a.k.a. Tyson Spikes, is a World War II super-soldier who defected to Markovia after the war instead of returning to segregated America. He dreams of creating a sovereign land for metahumans within Markovia, which obviously puts him at odds with both the Pierce family and the ASA.

Image zoom Annette Brown/The CW

The Masked Singer winner debuts as the menacing adversary in the Feb. 10 episode “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four” and causes more trouble for Lynn (Christine Adams), who was just kidnapped by Markovia (Is that who Gravedigger pointing his gun at in the above photo?). Luckily, Black Lightning and his team descend on Markovia to rescue Lynn in that episode, too.

