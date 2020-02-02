Lady Gaga, Alex Rodriguez, and more react to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira lit up the Super Bowl halftime show stage Sunday night with a medley of their classic songs. Celebs quickly took to social media to share their reactions to the star-studded performance.

Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, quickly uploaded a cute video of him dancing around in the audience during the halftime show. “AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!” he said in the video, posted to Twitter.

Lady Gaga, 2017’s halftime performer, quickly chimed in with her praises. “@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!!” the pop star wrote on Twitter. “What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl”

AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️ @JLo pic.twitter.com/bD07MLcKYx — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 3, 2020

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

“Shakira and J Lo both did incredible in their performances in my opinion!” Khloe Kardashian posted on Twitter. “But can we talk about how both of these women do not age whatsoever! I am captivated by there dancing and their stage performances. Wow!! Congratulations #SuperBowl”

Shakira and J Lo both did incredible in their performances in my opinion! But can we talk about how both of these women do not age whatsoever! I am captivated by there dancing and their stage performances. Wow!! Congratulations #SuperBowl — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 3, 2020

“Damn son….. #PepsiHalftime….they came for blood like a That was friggin impressive. Not mad at tall,” Questlove wrote on Twitter.

Damn son….. #PepsiHalftime ….they came for blood like a That was friggin impressive. Not mad at tall — Ate. Too. Fore. (@questlove) February 3, 2020

Pink, who sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl in 2018, wrote on social media, “Yes! Halftime was JOY!!!!!!!!! Yes!!!!! @shakira @JLo everything that’s yes ❤️😍❤️”

Shakira began the performance with a quick mix of songs like “Whenever, Wherever,” “Chantaje” and “Hips Don’t Lie.” Lopez then strutted in with hits like “Jenny From the Block,” “Waiting For Tonight,” “El Anillo,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” and “On the Floor.” Lopez and Shakira also covered “Born in the USA.” Bad Bunny and J. Balvin also made appearances on the halftime stage.

The 2020 Golden Globe-nominated Lopez pulled out all the stops and even displayed her Hustler pole-dancing skills on stage. Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria reacted to the performance with a simple “amen.”

Check out more celebrity reactions below:

This halftime show had Cardi HYPED 🔥 What did y’all think of J.Lo & Shakira’s performance? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/LqCUh40jFv — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 3, 2020

They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo 🔥🔥🔥 🏈 🏈🏈 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

That’s it! I’m going to work out and miss the rest of the #superbowl2020 😂 https://t.co/ynKcMyghX0 — Taylor Armstrong (@TaylorArmstrong) February 3, 2020

JLo’s daughter Emme and Shakira on the drums!! #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/PQpMjR3PJb — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 3, 2020

