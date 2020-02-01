Quibi debuts first look at Kiefer Sutherland The Fugitive remake, Idris Elba series, and more

It’s finally time to get a quick bite of Quibi!

Jeffrey Katzenberg‘s upcoming “quick bites” streaming service debuted the first look at three of its series on Saturday, including Kiefer Sutherland‘s The Fugitive remake.

In the first teaser trailer, the 24 star is going back to his action roots when a bomb rips through the Los Angeles subway train. Blue-collar Mike Ferro (Boyd Holbrook) just wants to make sure his wife, Allison, and 10-year-old daughter, Pearl, are safe. But faulty evidence on the ground and “tweet-now, confirm-later” journalism paint a nightmarish picture: it looks to all the world that Mike was responsible for the heinous act. Wrongfully — and very publicly — accused, Mike must prove his innocence by uncovering the real perpetrator, before the legendary cop (Sutherland) heading the investigation can apprehend him. With the city in a state of panic and misinformation traveling at the speed of social media, Mike’s life and family hang in the balance as he becomes … The Fugitive.

Quibi also debuted a glimpse at two other shows on Saturday: Idris Elba‘s reality car series and Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson‘s comedy Flipped.

In Elba vs. Block, Elba and one of the planet’s hottest drivers Ken Block are going head to head as they pit a variety of cars against each other through increasingly outrageous stunts to prove whose car, and which driver is the best. Check out the trailer below:

And in Flipped, chronically underemployed couple Jann (Forte) and Cricket Melfi (Olson) are self-proclaimed home renovation “experts” who are more than confident they are television’s next great home design celebrity duo. The comedy follows the clueless pair as their dreams of basic cable fame and glory are derailed when they get themselves kidnapped by members of a drug cartel (Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria, and Arturo Castro) and are forced to renovate their sprawling homes.

Quibi is scheduled to launch on April 6, 2020 with a two-tier pricing system: $4.99 with ads, $7.99 without.

