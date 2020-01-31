Survivor type TV Show Network CBS Genre Reality

Jeff Probst has never won Survivor. Therefore, that makes him ineligible to compete in Survivor: Winners at War (which premieres Feb. 12 on CBS). But what if there was the twist to end all twists where the host was suddenly thrust out of the hosting chair and on the beach to compete against the 20 former champions?

Well… I mean, that would be absurd and make no sense whatsoever. BUT STILL! Let’s imagine it anyway. More specifically, let’s make Probst himself imagine it. That’s what I did when I was out in Fiji for filming on season 40. Knowing that the host has watched each of these winners up close over the past 20 years, I asked him to put that first-hand knowledge to use and tell me whom he would want to vote out first if he were playing the game.

How did he answer? “If I was playing this game, I would be panicked because there are so many threats.” Hey, wait a minute! That’s a cop-out answer! Of course there are so many threats! It’s an all-winners season for crying out loud! Give us a name!

Thankfully, Probst did. “The guy who still makes me the most uncomfortable is Rob,” says the host. “Because Boston Rob is resourceful like no one I’ve ever seen. He just finds ways to stay in it longer than he should, and every minute that he lasts a little longer than he should, he’s a little closer to getting rid of you. And he is the guy I would take out.”

But Probst — now really getting into the idea of crushing people’s dreams — would not stop there. “And I would then take out his wife. But I would take him out first. He’s my first one. And I love him! But, dude, I do not want to play against you. You are too good. You know how to flatter. You know how to cajole. You know how to intimidate. You know how to threaten. You know how to extort. You know how to get someone to save your future wife and then kill them in front of everybody and they help you bury him! ‘Nice job, buddy. Pretty clean hit there.’”

Luckily for Boston Rob, Jeff Probst will not be playing in Winners at War, but it will be interesting to see if the contestants that are competing employ the same strategy.

