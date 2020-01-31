When to watch J. Lo perform, and everything else you need to know about Super Bowl LIV

We’re all still imagining the J. Lo Oscar nomination that could have been, but at least the Hustlers star will be able to get some well-deserved rest and relaxation Feb. 9, while still capping a prolific year in monumental fashion. Just seven days before the Academy Awards, Jennifer Lopez will take the stage (field? stage-field? field-stage?) along with Shakira for the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi Halftime Show in Miami. This is inarguably the most important part of TV’s biggest annual event, which also includes a lineup of above-average commercials and some kind of ball game in between. But just in case you’re interested in the actual sports part, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s big game.

Who’s playing?

The San Francisco 49ers, led by head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, led by head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

What’s at stake?

Both teams have significant records on the line with this game. A win for the 49ers would be the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl victory, tying the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for most Super Bowl wins in NFL history. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are after their first championship in 50 years, having not appeared in a Super Bowl since defeating the Minnesota Vikings in 1970.

What can we expect from the halftime show?

Lopez and Shakira have both teased their performances a bit, offering a small notion of what to expect from the halftime extravaganza. “We’re not rehearsing together, she’s doing her show, I’m doing my show, but we’re going to do something together, for sure,” Lopez told CBS This Morning in December, adding that we can expect “a little of both” English- and Spanish-language songs. “It’s in Miami, and we’re both Latin artists, we bring that flavor, and that’s going to be exciting and a new thing that hasn’t been on any other Super Bowl,” she noted.

Shakira, meanwhile, told EW her performance will shine a light on Latino representation: “This time, it’s representing the Latinos who have struggled so much in the U.S. and who I think are going to find an important space now, feeling represented on that very important stage.”

When does the game start, and how can I watch?

Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 2. The game will be broadcast on Fox, and you can stream it live on Foxsports.com or through the Fox Sports app on your device of choice. Be sure to start setting up a little early if you plan to stream the game, as you’ll have to create a free Fox Sports profile to watch. You can also catch the big game online via Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV, or Fubo TV, all of which include Fox Sports in their collections of channels.

What time is the halftime show?

We can’t know exactly, but based on kickoff time, our ballpark estimate is around 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. You might want to tune in a bit earlier just to make sure you don’t miss any of it.

Who’s singing the national anthem?

Hot off her comeback Grammys performance on Sunday, Demi Lovato will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” this year, to kick off the game before the game actually kicks off.

What will the commercials be like?

Star-studded and a bit bizarre: Planters has already killed off iconic mascot Mr. Peanut and plans to air his funeral during the game. Other ads have begun to trickle out early, featuring Chris Evans, Taraji P. Henson, John Krasinski, and more.

What’s on after the game?

The post-Super Bowl time slot is one of the most coveted in all of television, and the season 3 premiere of The Masked Singer will occupy that slot this year. Stay tuned after all the football hullabaloo to see a new lineup of mystery celebrities singing in wacky costumes — with guest judge Jamie Foxx!

Is there any relevant sports trivia I should know?

If you want to impress (or annoy) your fellow viewing-party-goers with some trivia knowledge, here are a couple of fun facts for you: Shanahan’s father, Mike, led the Denver Broncos to two Super Bowls as head coach, making the Shanahans the first father-son duo to coach their teams to the championship game. Mike Shanahan was also the 49ers’ offensive coordinator when they last won a Super Bowl, in 1995 — at the same Miami stadium.

Also, Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana played for both teams during his legendary career, and has the only truly foolproof prediction for who will win:

You heard from me first. I GUARANTEE my team will win the SUPER BOWL!! pic.twitter.com/WAndTV2hBN — Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) January 20, 2020

