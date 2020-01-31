TV pilots guide: Every new network show in the works for fall 2020

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic; Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

How about a remake of Walker, Texas Ranger, Silence of the Lambs, and The Equalizer? Want another comedy from Tina Fey? What about a small-screen series inspired by the life Erin Brockovich? It’s that time of year again when the broadcast networks develop dozens of comedy and drama pilots for the fall television season. Here are all the pilots (so far) from ABC, CBS, The CW, NBC, and Fox in contention for a spot on the 2020-21 schedule:

CBS

Image zoom Orion Pictures

CLARICE (drama from Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers). Logline: Taking place in 1993 — a year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs (pictured above) — the drama follows the personal story of Clarice Starling as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high-stakes political world of Washington.

B POSITIVE (multi-camera comedy from Marco Pennette and Chuck Lorre). Logline: Faced with finding a kidney donor, newly divorced dad Drew is at the end of his rope when he runs into Gina, a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.

WE THE JURY (comedy from Dana Klein, Stephanie Darrow, James Acaster; Kenton Allen, Matthew Justice) Logline: A group of jurors are sequestered together until they all agree on a verdict….and they can’t even agree on lunch.

UNITED STATES OF AL (comedy from David Goetsch, Maria Ferrari, Chuck Lorre, Reza Aslan, Mahyad Tousi). Logline: Budding friendship between Riley (Parker Young), a Marine who is adjusting to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir, the Afghan interpreter (Adhir Kalyan) who served with his unit and came to the U.S. to start a new life.

THE EQUALIZER (drama from Andrew Marlow, Terri Miller, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim). Logline: A reimagining of the classic series in which Queen Latifah portrays an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

ABC

Image zoom ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

THIRTYSOMETHING(ELSE) (drama ordered straight-to-series from Marshall Herskovitz, Edward Zwick.) A reboot of Thirtysomething (pictured above), with the emphasis being on the original cast’s children, the new generation of thirty-somethings. Mel Harris, Ken Olin, Timothy Busfield, and Patricia Wettig will reprise their roles.

PROSPECT (comedy from Sherry Bilsing-Graham, Ellen Kreamer, Randall Einhorn). Logline: A comedic western with a feminist twist: an idealistic young woman moves to the frontier to be a schoolteacher, but her ideals are quickly tested when she learns that her students are rowdy ranch hands, not children.

MY VILLAGE (comedy from Kari Lizer). Logline: An empty-nester mom wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

REBEL (drama from Krista Vernoff, John Davis, John Fox, Alexandre Schmitt, Erin Brockovich). Logline: Rebel is inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today. Annie “Rebel” Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. A funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

HARLEM’S KITCHEN (drama from Zahir McGhee, David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, Laurie Zaks, Marcus Samuelsson). Logline: An ensemble family drama set in a fine dining restaurant in Harlem. Ellis Rice, Executive Chef and patriarch, runs a successful restaurant with his wife and three daughters. But an unexpected death thrusts the family into turmoil and puts the restaurant’s future in jeopardy as long-buried secrets are revealed.

THE BRIDES (drama from Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa). Logline: A sexy contemporary reimagining of Dracula as a family drama with a trio of powerful female leads. With strong horror elements, The Brides is a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy — and their non-traditional family.

WRECKAGE (drama from Jacquie Walters, Marc Webb, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Martin, Keith Samples). Logline: On the surface, Lillian Linden looks like a brave survivor of a plane crash. But she’s been lying to her family, her friends, and the whole world since rescue helicopters scooped her and her fellow survivor, Dave Hall, off a deserted island in the South Pacific. Missing for almost four years, the castaways are thrust into the spotlight after their rescue, becoming media darlings overnight. But they can’t tell the real story—so they lie.

THE BIG SKY (drama ordered straight-to-series from David E. Kelley. Ross Fineman, C.J. Box). Logline: In this procedural thriller, private detective Cassie Dewellpartners with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

NBC

Image zoom Eli Joshua Ade/Universal Pictures

NIGHT SCHOOL (comedy from Chris Moynihan, Kevin Hart, Will Packer, Sheila Ducksworth, Malcolm D. Lee, Bryan Smiley, Tiffany Brown). Logline: An adaptation of the 2018 feature film (starring Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart, pictured above) about adults at a night school GED prep class.

AMERICAN AUTO (comedy from Justin Spitzer, Aaron Kaplan). Logline: A workplace comedy set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit, where a floundering group of executives tries to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry.

CRAZY FOR YOU (comedy from Rachele Lynn, Lorne Michaels, Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker). Logline: Daisy re-enters the dating scene only to discover that while she was out of the game, the game changed.

SOMEONE OUT THERE (comedy from Matt Hubbard, Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan; Emiliano Calemzuk, Gonzalo Sagardia, Javier Veiga) Logline: A romantic comedy about two set-in-their-ways adults who are challenged by very unexpected strangers to become the best versions of themselves in order to find love and possibly each other.

UNTITLED TINA FEY-ROBERT CARLOCK (comedy from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock Jeff Richmond, David Miner, Eric Gurian). Logline: A wealthy businessman (Ted Danson) runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Also stars Holly Hunter and Bobby Moynihan.

JEFFERIES (comedy from Jim Jefferies, Suzanne Martin, Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Tim Sarkes, Alex Murray). Logline: Jim Jefferies stars as a fictionalized version of himself – a comedian with a unique and often controversial take on modern life.

YOUNG ROCK (ordered straight-to-series comedy from Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, Jennifer Carreras). Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s formative years, he will appear in every episode, bookending flashbacks to early points in his life growing up in Hawaii and becoming a wrestler-turned-actor

LANGDON (drama from Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Dan Brown, Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Anna Culp, Samie Falvey). Adaptation of Dan Brown’s international best-selling thriller The Lost Symbol.

ORDINARY JOE (drama from Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner, Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, Rafi Crohn, Howard Klein). Logline: Explores the three parallel lives of the show’s main character after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The series asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion.

DEBRIS (drama from J.H. Wyman, Jason Hoffs). Logline: Two agents from two different continents and two different mindsets, must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

ECHO (drama from JJ Bailey, John Davis, John Fox). Logline: A high-concept, genre procedural revolving around a team of investigators who solve the highest-profile crimes by sending our heroes into the past — in the body of the victim.

AT THAT AGE (drama from Carla Banks-Waddles; EP Malcolm D. Lee, Debra Martin Chase). Logline: After the Cooper family’s golden child suffers a catastrophic event, seven family members face a foundational shift, make life-altering decisions and deal with deep secrets coming to light.

LA BREA (drama from David Appelbaum, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Ken Woodruff). Logline: When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter.

FOX

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty Images

CARLA (comedy from Darlene Hunt, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak, Angie Stephenson, Miranda Hart). Logline: Based on creator Miranda Hart’s BBC original series of the same name, the comedy revolves around the titular character (Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against her mother to prove that you cannot have everything you want — and still be happy.

THIS COUNTRY (comedy from Jenny Bicks, Paul Feig, Angie Stephenson, Charlie Cooper, Daisy May Cooper, Dan Magnante Cathy Mason, Rachel Mason). Logline: In this half-hour mockumentary inspired by the BBC format, a documentary crew goes to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns. Their focus is the daily lives of cousins Kelly and Shrub Mallet and their idiosyncratic surroundings. We follow the cousins as they pursue their dreams, confront challenges, and fight each other for frozen pizza. These two don’t have much, but they do have each other.

HOUSEBROKEN (animated comedy ordered to series from Sharon Horgan, Clea DuVall, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan). Logline: The animated comedy explores human dysfunction and neurosis through a group of neighborhood animals who live in the suburbs. Voice cast includes Lisa Kudrow, Clea DuVall, Sharon Horgan, Nat Faxon, Will Forte, Tony Hale, Jason Mantzoukas, Sam Richardson, Bresha Webb, and Greta Lee.

THE CLEANING LADY (drama from Miranda Kwok, Shay Mitchell, based upon the original Argentine series). Logline: The Cleaning Lady is a darkly aspirational character drama about a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

THE BIG LEAP (drama from Liz Heldens, Sue Naegle). Logline: Inspired by a UK format, The Big Leap is a funny and contemporary tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. The show centers on a group of diverse underdogs from all different walks of life who compete to be part of a competition reality series that is putting on a modern, hip remake of “Swan Lake.” What they lack in the traditional dancer body type, they make up for with their edge, wit and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold. The Big Leap takes us on a journey of self-acceptance, body-positivity and empowerment at any age.

THE CW

Image zoom Everett Collection

THE LOST BOYS (drama from Heather Mitchell, Rob Thomas). Logline: When a mother and her gen z sons move to the seaside town where she grew up, they discover there’s a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow up and never get old. Family bonds are tested as the brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a mythological struggle. Based on the 1987 cult classic (pictured above) that revolutionized how we think about vampires.

MAVERICK (drama from Merigan Mulhern, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Warren Hsu Leonar). Logline: In a present day America that finds itself under authoritarian rule, the President’s daughter – raised to believe her father is moral and benevolent – has her worldview rocked on her first day at Georgetown. Challenged by her fellow students, and under the watchful eye of Secret Service agents, she’ll have to decide if her loyalties lie with her family or with a growing resistance as she navigates her freshman year.

KUNG FU (drama from Christina M. Kim, Martin Gero, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter). Logline: A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her.

THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH (drama from Jeffrey Paul King, Marc Webb, Mark Martin; Jeff Grosvenor, Leo Pearlman). Logline: Faced with the destruction of her town at the hands of a greedy mining company, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper utilizes an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence. Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch.

SUPERMAN & LOIS (drama ordered straight-to-series from Todd Helbing, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns).

Logline: Follows the world’s most famous super hero (Tyler Hoechlin) and comics’ most famous journalist (Elizabeth Tulloch) as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

WALKER (drama ordered straight-to-series from Anna Fricke, Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, Jared Padalecki). Logline: A reimagining of Chuck Norris’ Walker, Texas Ranger, the drama follows Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki), a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.

THE ARROW SPIN-OFF (drama from Beth Schwartz, Mark Guggenheim, Jill Blankenship, Oscar Balderrama, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter). Logline: Spin-off following the women of Arrow.

