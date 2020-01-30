The Young and the Restless scores big four-season renewal at CBS

Looks like The Young and the Restless will persist in its youth and restlessness for at least four more years.

CBS has renewed the long-running daytime drama for four(!) more seasons, carrying it through the 2023-24 broadcast season, and to its 50th anniversary (the series began broadcasting in 1973). While a renewal, in and of itself, is not that surprising — Y&R has been the top-rated soap opera for more than three decades — it’s unusual for a soap to receive such a large episode order all at once.

“The last time any other show was on top, Ronald Reagan was president, and the Berlin Wall was still standing,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl noted in a statement. “It’s a remarkable achievement and a testament to the extraordinary cast, gifted writers, talented producers and supremely passionate fans, as well as our tremendous partnership with [Y&R studio] Sony Pictures Television.”

Image zoom Sonja Flemming/CBS

This renewal comes on the heels of the news that NBC has officially renewed its own stalwart soap, Days of Our Lives, for its 56th season.

Last year was Y&R cast member Melody Thomas Scott’s (Nikki Newman) 40th year on the show, and Peter Bergman’s (Jack Abbott) 30th. Next month will mark Eric Braeden’s own 40th anniversary of playing Nikki’s husband Victor Newman.

Related content: