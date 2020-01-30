You can now watch the Star Trek: Picard premiere for free

The first episode of Star Trek: Picard is beaming up (for free) on YouTube.

CBS All Access has made the latest Star Trek iteration’s premiere episode available on the digital streaming platform, giving fans complimentary access to 79-year-old series actor Patrick Stewart’s return as the titular (now retired) Starfleet admiral.

The episode will stream on YouTube for a limited time only, with subsequent episodes premiering Thursdays on the CBS All Access subscription network.

Stewart recently told EW he wasn’t initially game for reprising the role of Picard, who, in the new project, enjoys his retirement on a quiet vineyard at the end of the 24th Century, until a mysterious young woman, Dahj (Isa Briones) pulls him into a new quest.

“I’m very proud of the work we did on Next Generation — most of our work — but I felt I had said and done everything I could about Jean-Luc Picard and didn’t see any point,” he said, while Kurtzman added: “That’s when he understood we were dedicated to exploring a new chapter in a way that hadn’t been done before.”

Earlier this month, Stewart visited The View to deliver a surprise invitation for panelist (and former Star Trek: The Next Generation actress) Whoopi Goldberg to join the show’s second season.

“I’ve said this on the show before, but Star Trek was one of the great experiences, from the beginning to the end,” Goldberg responded, choking up as the segment went on. “I had the best, best, best time ever.”

Watch the first episode of Star Trek: Picard above.

Related content: