Watch Kelly Clarkson and Annie Murphy remix Schitt's Creek song 'A Little Bit Alexis'

Are you ready? Let’s do it.

Annie Murphy gave her Schitt’s Creek fans what they want, a live performance of “A Little Bit Alexis,” the theme song to her character’s limited reality series of the same name on the Pop TV sitcom. However, she gave it an extra little oomph with help from Kelly Clarkson.

The “Whole Lotta Woman” singer teamed up with Murphy to remix the song — more accurately, spoken-word dance beat — on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

It comes with the added verse from Clarkson of, “I’m a classic Bronco. I’m on Texas time. I’m a whole lotta tipsy when I drink fine wine. I got like 20 jobs and I talk a lot. I’m a whole lot married. My man’s so hot.”

The best part, however, arrives when the camera cuts to Clarkson’s other two guests, 1917 stars George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, who are clapping and smiling through this pageantry. Do they know what a Schitt’s Creek is? Who can say? But we love this journey for them.

