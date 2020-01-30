James Corden addresses 'very, very serious allegations' about Carpool Karaoke

James Corden had a very, very serious response to some “very, very serious allegations” about him and the Late Late Show segment Carpool Karaoke.

“I know this looks bad,” he said on his show Wednesday night. “But I just want to say, right now, that I always drive the car unless we’re doing something where we think it might not be safe, like a dance routine or a costume change or if I’m drunk.”

Apparently, people — a lot of people, it would seem — were upset about a video shared online. It showed Corden filming Carpool Karaoke with Justin Bieber, and even though the late-night host was sitting in the driver’s seat, the vehicle was being towed along the street. Corden was shocked that this video garnered millions of views, which is more than the views on some of his Carpool Karaoke videos, and spawned a number of media outlets to run pieces that called this “the worst lie since Santa.”

“I’m just shocked I’ve done something that upset people more than Cats,” he joked.

“Ninety-five percent of the time I really am endangering the lives of the world’s biggest pop stars, but this is a TV show, not everything is real,” Corden continued. “Our show doesn’t tape after midnight. We tape at 5 p.m. and pretend that it’s late. Reggie Watts [The Late Late Show‘s band leader] isn’t actually here, he’s 100 percent CGI. And I hate to be the bearer of even more bad news, but while we’re getting things out in the open, I don’t actually need them to help me get to work, right? Often, I’m at work already. We’ve also never once in the history of doing that bit ever used the carpool lane. There’s not even carpool lane on my way to work. And I just thought that we all knew this and I’m sorry that you were so deep into the reality of Carpool Karaoke, but it’s TV and sometimes we do stuff just for the sake of entertainment.”

