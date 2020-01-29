This is a song of ice, not fire.

We already know the cold doesn’t bother Game of Thrones veteran Maisie Williams, and now she sings Frozen‘s “Let It Go” in a new Super Bowl 2020 ad for the Audi e-tron Sportback.

We’re not exactly sure why she’s singing “Let It Go,” when there seems to be no other connection to Disney in the commercial. Maybe it has something to do with Audi’s goal of “encouraging audiences to let go of the past and drive into an era of radical reinvention,” as is mentioned in a press release. Maybe it’s the climate change subtext of the ad. Williams drives away from all the smog from the non-electric cars and drives towards “a more sustainable future” — another descriptor used in the release.

“Creating a sustainable, livable future for generations to come is the world’s most important challenge,” said Williams, who recorded the cover of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez’s Oscar-winning song at Abbey Road Studios in London. “I’m proud to share Audi’s vision for sustainable mobility in this global brand campaign.”

Watch the ad above.

