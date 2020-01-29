Not only will Better Call Saul return in February after a 16-month hiatus, Hank Schrader resurfaces after a seven-year slumber.

In the first full-length trailer for season 5 of AMC’s Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, viewers will see more of the transformation of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) into carnival barker Saul Goodman (also Bob Odenkirk). Amidst the 90-second montage of footage, Mike (Jonathan Banks) fends off some menacing dudes a third of his age, Kim (Rhea Seehorn) and Jimmy share a kiss, Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) takes a tense meeting, Tio (Mark Margolis) is back with his bell, Howard (Patrick Fabian) shakes hands with Jimmy on some kind of deal, Nacho (Michael Mando) plots… something, Lalo (Tony Dalton) examines some drugs, and, oh, yes, Hank (Dean Norris) flashes his DEA credentials, hot on a case as worlds collide. Saul co-creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan have confirmed that the brash agent who met his maker in the final season of Breaking Bad will return for a pair of episodes, along with his partner-in-fighting crime, Steven Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada). Check out the exclusive trailer above. And to quote Mike, “So…?”

Better Call Saul season 5 kicks off Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m., and the second episode of the season airs in its regular Monday-at-9 p.m. slot on Feb. 24.

