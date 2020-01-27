Here's a delightful video of Tom Hiddleston falling on his face during Loki prep

Loki type TV Show Network Disney+ Genre Superhero

Tom Hiddleston is diving into his Loki TV series — face first.

Marvel’s resident god of mischief is getting his own Disney+ show in spring 2021, and on Monday, Hiddleston shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram video of him rehearsing some stunts in preparation. Things start gracefully enough, as he zips through the air on a wire, but his landing is, well, less than elegant. “Prep is going really well,” he joked in the caption.

Image zoom Marvel Studios

Does this video tell us anything whatsoever about what to expect from the series? Absolutely not. Is it still super fun to watch Hiddleston zoom through the air over and over again, before face-planting? You bet it is.

Loki is one of several Marvel Cinematic Universe figures who’ll be starring in their own Disney+ series, alongside The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Hawkeye. (There are also shows in development about new heroes Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.) The Disney+ series will focus not on the Loki who died in Avengers: Infinity War but the alternate-universe version who pilfered the Tesseract and disappeared when the Avengers went back in time in Endgame. “The question I get asked more than any other question in Endgame was, where did Loki go, and what happened to Loki?” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased at San Diego Comic-Con last summer. “This series will answer where he went.”

When EW spoke to Hiddleston last year, he described the Loki series as a new take on the character, who he’s been playing since 2011’s original Thor.

“It’s very, very exciting because in many ways it’s the character you know, but in a context you’ve never seen him in before. And if I say any more, I’m gonna say too much,” Hiddleston said. “So that’s what’s so thrilling — there’s so much to explore that I haven’t yet explored.”

