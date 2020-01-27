And you thought there’d be a Super Bowl without New England.

Yes, Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV will be the first in four years to not feature the New England Patriots, but Massachusetts will still be strongly represented by Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch, John Krasinski, and David Ortiz, who, along with their over-the-top accents, star in a commercial for Hyundai’s Remote Smart Parking Assist, or, as it’s known in Boston, “Smaht Pahk.”

In the ad, which will air during the first quarter of the big game, Evans and Dratch run into each other on the street just as Krasinski is pulling up in his new Hyundai Sonata. “Smahty pants” Captain America doesn’t think Krasinski can get his car into a tight parking spot, but he’s proven wrong when The Office alum pulls his knives “smaht pahk” clicker out. Their passionate discussion in the most Boston accents of all-time subsequently draws the attention of Boston Red Sox legend Big Papi, who seems to have really downsized his living quarters in retirement.

Before the Super Bowl kicks off Sunday on Fox, watch the wicked good commercial above.

