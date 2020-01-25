Supergirl type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

Winn is finally back on Supergirl — and so is Toyman?

Jeremy Jordan‘s return to the Arrowverse has been teased for so long that it felt like it might never happen, but now EW has your exclusive first look at the moment he finally comes back from the future in this week’s Supergirl. But just like David Harewood previously teased to EW, Jordan isn’t just playing former super-friend Winn Schott. He’s also got a second role in the episode that’s a lot more villainous.

Check out the exclusive sneak peek clip above now to see the good, Legion of Super-heroes Winn (in his new super suit!) battle a Toyman-version of Winn, much to the shock of Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) who can’t quite believe their eyes.

“I’ve always respected Jeremy and respected his work, I’ve always respected his talent and his humor and how hard he works, so I knew he was going to really come out the gates,” Harewood, who directed the episode, previously told EW. “And because he was playing two roles, I wanted to make sure there was a distinct difference between the two of them. Speaking to each other a whole month before shooting, we were constantly in contact about it.”

“The Toyman, Jeremy had the idea that he was quite angry,” Harewood added. “I wanted to keep him entertaining because he wants people to like him and support him. It was important to me that we keep him appealing rather than angry. We played with that together to carve out a slightly different characterization between his returning future Legionnaire Winn, and I think we succeed in that.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

