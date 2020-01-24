Vicki Gunvalson is officially leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County after 14 years

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Orange County is losing a housewife.

Vicki Gunvalson has announced that she’s leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County after 14 years. Late on Friday, she took shared the news on Instagram with her followers.

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Gunvalson wrote in the caption of photo from her early years on the series. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way.”

Gunvalson goes on to tease that she’s “been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational.”

“My podcast with Westwood One will be launching soon and I will have much more to say about this on ‘Whoop it up with Vicki,'” she adds. “I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned. I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget.”

Check out her full statement below:

Gunvalson has been a star of the Bravo reality series since it began in 2006, but her demotion in season 14 from Housewife to “friend” of the Housewives shocked fans and foreshadowed her exit from the show.

