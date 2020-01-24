Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the new Obamas? That’s certainly what Mark Cuban thinks.

EW has your exclusive first look at the upcoming Fox special Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis — all about the couple’s unprecedented exit as senior leaders in Great Britain’s royal family — that features the Shark Tank investor dubbing them “the new, young Obamas.”

“If either of them came on Shark Tank, I wouldn’t even wait for them to pitch,” Cuban says in the exclusive video above. “I’d be like, ‘I’m in. Whatever you want. Yes!’ Because they are so marketable. It would be so easy to develop products and projects for them, with them, and around them. Yes. Yes… can you hook it up?”

The upcoming one-hour special explores the royal couple’s shocking announcement earlier this month that they have decided to “work to become financially independent” from the royal family, which immediately caused controversy in their family and around the world in a first for the monarchy. Fox’s exclusive TMZ investigation will “cut through the noise, inaccuracies and speculation surrounding the couple’s surprise announcement.”

Interviews with more than a dozen people “with real ties to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan Markle, as well as the rest of the royals” will help paint the picture and tell the real story “of the tensions that led to a nearly impossible decision for the Queen.” The special will also explore how Harry and Meghan have been making moves “to enter the world of entertainment.” Now we know that Cuban, along with others like Dr. Phil, Ryan Seacrest, Piers Morgan, and Lisa Vanderpump will be included in the special to offer their commentary on the recent royal rupture.

The one-hour Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis will air Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. E.T. on FOX.

