Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul popped by the 'Breaking Bad Experience' pop-up — see exclusive photos

You would think Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul wouldn’t need to have “the Breaking Bad Experience,” considering they already, you know, lived it, but nevertheless, the pair stopped by Sony’s Breaking Bad-themed Los Angeles pop-up Thursday night.

In the exclusive photos below, you can see the erstwhile Walter White and Jesse Pinkman (who reprised their roles last year in Netflix’s Breaking Bad follow-up movie El Camino) reunited with two of the show’s most memorable set pieces. The actors posed with the graffiti’d “Heisenberg” wall seen in an eerie season 5 flashforward, with fellow Bad actors Jeremiah Bitsui (Gus Fring’s loyal henchman Victor) and Max Arciniega (drug dealer Krazy-8) alongside Walt and Jesse’s iconic RV, and with Derek Berry, founder of the company that masterminded the pop-up (which was also behind L.A.’s Good Burger pop-up, Chicago’s Chicago’s Saved By the Bell-themed restaurant Saved By the Max, and the Beverly Hills, 90210 Peach Pit pop-up diner).

The Breaking Bad Experience is open to the public until Jan. 31. In addition to taking their own photos with the re-created sets, visitors can enjoy themed cocktails and food (including Heisenburger Sliders and the Full Measure Grilled Cheese). You can purchase tickets here.

