Exclusive: RuPaul, Drag Race season 12 cast give first interviews on 'twisted' new season

When I ask about "Blessed and highly favored," a phrase (and hashtag) she frequently uses, she tells me it's helped give her the confidence required to overcome her past as a closeted child raised in a Southern Baptist household. "I have a strong background of churchgoing, so it's a way of saying if you're feeling amazing about yourself and everything is going well, you're feeling very blessed by the Lord and favored because he keeps giving it to you," she says. "I grew up feeling like everything I was doing and feeling was wrong, so it took a toll on me. Like, why am I like this? Why am I being taught that everything I'm feeling is wrong and that I'm going to go to hell for being who I am? I have an older sibling, she's a trans woman, and she was a gateway for me to understand things about myself and see the other side of what I am."