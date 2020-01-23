Watch The Good Place star Manny Jacinto play 'Is This a Real Jason Mendoza Line?'

The Good Place type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

Jason Mendoza is a deliriously delightful and dumb denizen of the afterlife, one who earnestly issues such lines as, “Well, my year started about a year ago” and “I have no idea what’s going on but everyone is talking and I should, too.” Through his stupendous stupidity, there was often unshakeable belief (“I wasn’t a failed DJ, I was pre-successful”) and a certain undeniable logic (“Yo, you should listen to me. I came up with hundreds of plans in my life and only one of them got me killed”).

But after four seasons and countless cries of “Bortles!,” it’s time to bid farewell to Jason — and the rest of the Soul Squad — as The Good Place signs off for good next week. Which means this is probably the best time to play a little game: “Is This a Real Jason Mendoza Line?” Check out the video above and watch Jacinto wrack the recesses of his brain as he attempts to ascertain the veracity of lines like, “That’s my third favorite kind of popper” and “She makes the bass drop… in my heart.”

As a bonus, in the video below, Jacinto talk about how his love of dance led to the inclusion of Dance Dance Resolution, how he called his parents right after he read the finale, and how the writers try to embarrass him onscreen. Hell, he even tackles the question: “What would be in Manny’s personal bud-hole?”

The Good Place series finale airs Jan. 30 at 8:30 p.m.. Immediately following the hour-long spectacle, the cast — including Jacinto, Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, William Jackson Harper, and D’Arcy Carden — will join creator Mike Schur on a special edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

